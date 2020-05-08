ModernGhanalogo

08.05.2020 General News

Covid-19: Assin Fosu Goes Double Track For Traders At Town Market

By News Desk
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
The Assin Fosu Municipal Environmental Officer, Mr. Agyare Emmanuel, said the shift system was agreed on after a meeting with all Market queens and the Municipal Security Council.

He said each of the two shifts will be identified by a uniquely designed card in red or blue colours.

Per the arrangement, traders will be grouped into two categories and each group identified by one of the colours.

“Only traders with the cards will be allowed to trade in the market henceforth; one group will go on Tuesday while the other group will go on Friday”.

Mr. Agyare stressed that, any trader who will flout the rules will be banned from selling at the market.

The queen mothers on behalf of the traders welcomed the policy and pledged to abide by it.

---GNA

