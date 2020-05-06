Multimedia Lays Off Naa Ashorkor, 100 Others

Information reaching YEN.com.gh has it that about 100 workers are expected to exit the Multimedia Group by the end of May 2020.

As reported earlier by YEN.com.gh, Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku is just one of the 100 people whom the company had laid off. These people are expected to say their final goodbye to the company by the close of May 2020, YEN.com.gh has been informed.

One of the workers who has been affected is Sammy Duodo, News Editor of Adom FM. According to deep-throat sources of YEN.com.gh, the company took the decision to lay off the workers due to financial constraints. Our sources tell us that the company has been facing dire financial difficulties several months even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana. For this reason, salaries were delayed most of the time and were sometimes paid half-way into the next month.

YEN.com.gh was reliably been informed that the lay off of the workers had been on the mind of management for some time now. Thus, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic came as an opportunity for the management to let some of its staff go.

Our sources further revealed that the management is refusing to send emails to the affected workers to this effect for fear of the emails being leaked. Some of the brands of the Multimedia Group include Adom FM, Asempa FM, Joy FM, Luv FM, Hitz FM, and Nhyira (Blessing) FM.

Meanwhile, Naa Ashorkor Mensah Doku announced on the morning of Wednesday, May 6, 2020, that her appointment was terminated by the company with immediate effect.

The mother of two remarked that it is a difficult thing to be out of a regular and steady income job at this time. She was, however, full of hope believing that God will grant her another opportunity to get back to a job again.

In recent times, Multimedia lost other media personalities including Ohemaa Woyeje, and Vim Lady. They are currently with the Angel Group and Despite Group, respectively.

