Ewe Musicians Urged To Promote Indigenous Music

The immediate past chairman of the Volta regional branch of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), David Mawutor Hadzixevi, has lamented the poor state of music in the region.

He said songs composed by indigenes of the region have been struggling to be in the limelight due to the lack of interest from producers.

Mr Hadzixevi who said this during the launch of his album, 'Heal Ghana' in Accra, said the region is blessed with 36 indigenous music forms such as borborbor, agbadza and atsiagbekor. The album has 11 songs – two in English and nine in Ewe.

The occasion was also used in inaugurating Voice of Volta Music & Cultural Group which was formed in May this year.

He hinted that only a few of those songs are known, but “the rest are being buried,'' he stated.

“It is sad to notice that some of the musicians from the region have been compelled to change their names and sing in other languages in order to attract sponsors,'' Mr Hadzixevi said, and described the situation as “unfortunate''.

According to him, it was high time the region was recognised as a region with a lot of music potentials.

Acknowledging that some music producers could not promote and market Ewe music well because they could not relate to the language, he said, “If people from the region produce our music, I think we can forge ahead because it is they who can relate well to the music and understand its content.''

Mr Hadzixevi said the decision to launch the album in Accra was to sell the region and its music to the entire country, especially to the Ewes living in Accra.

“There are talents in the Volta Region that are dying and that calls for sponsorship of the music from the region, and Ewes living in other parts of the country,” he added.

He commended rapper Edem and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for their role in promoting Ewe music in the country.