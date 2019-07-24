Bisa Kdei Ft Fameye - Meka (Official Video)

Here comes another beautiful video from multiple award winning musician Bisa Kdei, for his latest release which features Fameye

Titled "Meka", the song which was released just few days ago is currently cooking hot on the airwaves, and gradually becoming music lovers favorite

Bisa Kdei on this joint with Fameye is one that many people have anticipated for long. Some believe these two musicians have so many similarities when it comes to music, especially the part where they both sing to our emotions.

In the song, Bisa Kdei seems madly in love with this special someone and cant hide the excitement. However, she prefers not getting that love confession from Bisa Kdei, but Kdei tells her he cant keep it anymore he will definitely speak out.

Fameye on the other hand gives another powerful verse to describe how beautiful his love with this girl by name Victoria is. He also couldn't keep this beautiful feeling and decided to share to the world.

The video directed by award winning director Yaw Skyface speaks more of their lyrics for our viewing pleasure.