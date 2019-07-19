Yaa Jackson Ft Kobby Oxy - Omo Beka (Official Video)

She came not long ago but now among the most talked about female musicians in the country.

Maame Yaa Jackson has been bashed by many social media users, and she gives us the visuals for her new song titled "Omo Beka" which talks about her struggles, hunger and why these "Talkatives" cant stop talking about her

She features rapper Kobby Oxy on this one, adding his lyrical bars to make "Omo Beka" a very true life story to listen to.

Yaa Jackson released the audio few days ago and the video which is just out is currently trending on YouTube with very impressive numbers.

The audio was produced by Slo Deezy with video directed by Abdul Shaibu Jackson.

Indeed Yaa Jackson is a force to reckon with.