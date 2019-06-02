Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
02.06.2019 Entertainment

Qwesi Qorang Embarks On Road Safety Campaign With ‘Akwanhyia’

By Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku

Budding Sunyani-based rapper, Qwesi Qorang has embarked on a road safety campaign with a new ‘Akwanhyia’ video.

The WTM Entertainment artiste talked about bad roads, over speeding and other factors contributing to road accidents in Ghana.

He lamented on the high rate of people who loses their lives through road accidents in the country.

Source: Newshuntermag.com

TOP STORIES

We Will Continue To Borrow—Ken

3 hours ago

Bawumia Says Fighting Corruption In Ghana Is Like Fighting D...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line