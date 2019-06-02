02.06.2019 Entertainment Qwesi Qorang Embarks On Road Safety Campaign With ‘Akwanhyia’ By Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku Budding Sunyani-based rapper, Qwesi Qorang has embarked on a road safety campaign with a new ‘Akwanhyia’ video.The WTM Entertainment artiste talked about bad roads, over speeding and other factors contributing to road accidents in Ghana.He lamented on the high rate of people who loses their lives through road accidents in the country.Source: Newshuntermag.com
Source: Newshuntermag.com