22.04.2019 Entertainment

Tokz releases visual for his new single "Ageshe"

Staff Writer

Granted Soul Entertainment signee, Tokz Out the music video of His latest hit single " Ageshe" directored by Snare films.

The beautiful song produced by King One Beatz is the Second love song from Tokz since joining the label about Few months ago.

The video ‘Ageshe" saw Tokz expressing his innermost feeling for a woman with Big Ass with so much passion, and urging her to Shake it for him. Tokz has always been in his best musical mood displaying his versatility traits.

