May the LORD God be your strength daily

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, I have a message for thee, as a vessel of God, I encourage you to put on your spiritual armour, for you are about to run through a troop. In a world filled with challenges and obstacles, we need to be prepared to overcome them. Let us get ready to run through the troops that may come against us as we launch into the fifth month of the year. As you prepare to run through troops, may the LORD God be your strength, and may he make your feet like hinds' feet and make you walk upon high places. We need the Lord to overcome obstacles and enemies with ease and speed. Troops are defence, an army, obstacles, opposing forces, a barricade, and a show of might.

II. MY BELOVED SISTER, in order to run through troops successfully, we must prepare for the battle by waiting on the Lord for him to renew our strength and help us to mount up with wings like eagles so that we can run and not be weary, walk and not faint. Running through the troops of life is a laborious task both physically and spiritually, hence the need to prepare in the Lord. We must get ready by putting on the whole armour of God, standing firm against the enemy's schemes, and using the sword of the Spirit, the Word of God, to fight as we run through the troops. This is the WORD OF THE LORD to you, beloved sister: You will not be able to run through that troop with your might or power. But you are running through the troop by the Spirit of God, saith the LORD of the Hosts. Run with boldness, therefore, the race that is set before you.

III. SON OF MAN, as a Vessel of God, I assure you today that by your God, you shall leap over the barricade, you shall fly over the defensive wall. Truly, truly, I say unto you, as for God, his way is perfect: the word of the LORD is tried; God is a buckler to all those that trust in him. Don't attempt to use any shortcuts; don't join forces with dubious personalities. God's way is perfect; use the straight and narrow way. You will get to your destination. The WORD OF GOD is the truth and nothing else. That WORD has been tried, and it is perfect and solid. That WORD cannot fail; it cannot be withdrawn until it has accomplished its purpose. THAT IS THE WORD OF GOD.

IV. MY DEAR BROTHER, to run through the troops ahead, may the Lord make our feet like the feet of a deer, may he enlarge the path under us, and may he empower us not only to run through the troops but also pursue our enemies and overtake them. In a world filled with challenges, we have a promise from God: we shall run through a troop. But we need to get ready. Let us wait on the Lord, renew our strength, put on the whole armour of God, and use the sword of the Spirit. Then, we shall run through the troops that come against us, and we shall overcome. This is the DIVINE WORD OF POWER TO DISARM, sent forth through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The Word of God shall be our guiding light and strength in the battles ahead.

V. 2024, MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE POWER TO OVERCOME - We shall run through the troop this month with the WORD OF GOD piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit and of the joints and marrow of their troop.

PRAYER: LORD, today I come before you, knowing that I am in a spiritual battle and that I face challenges and obstacles that seem insurmountable, but I claim your promise that I shall run through a troop.

LORD, enlarge my path and make my feet like the feet of a deer so that I may run with ease and speed through the troops that come against me. Give me the courage to pursue my enemies and overtake them, not in my own strength but in yours.

I pray for your protection, guidance, and wisdom. Help me to stand firm in your faith and to trust in your goodness and love. May your grace and mercy be my constant companions, and may your peace be my guide. In Jesus Christ’s name, I pray – Amen.

REF: Habakkuk 3:19

Isaiah 40:31

Ephesians 6:10-18

Psalm 18:29-36

