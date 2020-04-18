Coronavirus and our eyes

The Sun sets in the West

Rises in the East

See how the communist and socialist win

How poor men's sons are saving Economies

Prioritising lives.

Rich men rulers

Their business men

Partners.

So called well educated

So called well accomplished

So called human rights and freedom lovers

Top dogs, sir 's etc in their field.

Over ambitious with many material

Possessions

Sink.

Taking economy and life with them.

Leaving medical staff and key workers to die.

There's no money they cry.

Yet the communists and socialists

Have it.

Our eyes have opened

Now we see many democracies and capitalism

Are run by big business

Politics

Greed

Selfishness, selfish ambition

Money lust.

Not by hard work or sense.

The best man does not get the job.

Turns out

Not only the Chinese censor.

In some Western countries the government has lied after lie.

To protect the economy

The rich man's interest.