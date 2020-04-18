Coronavirus And Our Eyes By Akosua Tuntum Nahana LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus and our eyesThe Sun sets in the WestRises in the EastSee how the communist and socialist winHow poor men's sons are saving EconomiesPrioritising lives.Rich men rulersTheir business menPartners.So called well educatedSo called well accomplishedSo called human rights and freedom loversTop dogs, sir 's etc in their field.Over ambitious with many materialPossessionsSink.Taking economy and life with them.Leaving medical staff and key workers to die.There's no money they cry.Yet the communists and socialistsHave it.Our eyes have openedNow we see many democracies and capitalismAre run by big businessPoliticsGreedSelfishness, selfish ambitionMoney lust.Not by hard work or sense.The best man does not get the job.Turns outNot only the Chinese censor.In some Western countries the government has lied after lie. To protect the economyThe rich man's interest. Akosua Tuntum Nahana News Contributor GhanaWestEastWorld
