ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.01.2020 Beauty & Fashion

LookBook: The TwoZero Collection by Imaatu

By Mo Africa
LookBook: The TwoZero Collection by Imaatu
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Imaatu has announced the launch of an exclusive collection titled TwoZero, which is a sartorial picture of the designer’s journey through the red carpets and banquets of the Ball season with a specific importance in the Austrian cultural tradition. Reflecting a contemporary take on significant style, with a subtle nod to the stunning designs.

TwoZero is a luxury collection made of silk only with feminine and indigenous bows and draping, with shiny gold and black colors emphasizing elegance and gracefulness coupled with craftsmanship and originality.

The designer’s ingenious transformable designs allows every woman to inject her own personality and style through the personal interpretation of the brands multifunctional fashion.

Credits:
Designer: @imaatufashion
Photographer: @stefan_gergely
Model: @edithe_suele
Publicist: @moafricapr

114202052032-h40o2r6eey-img-4603

114202052032-0h830n4ayt-img-4604

114202052032-h40o2s6eey-img-4605

114202052033-nsjum8x432-img-4606

114202052033-1h830n4aau-img-4607

114202052033-g3041r5ddx-img-4626

114202052033-8cs1vihuup-img-4627

114202052033-uypcsferrm-img-4628

TOP STORIES

New Voters' Register: I'm Shock NDC Is Making A U-turn — Kye...
3 hours ago

2020 Election Is For Our Destiny - Anthony Karbo Rallies Gha...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line