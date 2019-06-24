Glam Africa Magazine Release Juliet Ibrahims Shoot for Big Beauty

Glam Africa Magazine brings you something special this month, featuring the beautiful, accomplished actress, producer and philanthropist the one and only Juliet Ibrahim!

In Glam Africa’s latest edition titled ‘‘Big Beauty’ Juliet Ibrahim discusses balancing motherhood, philanthropy, acting and how she looks fabulous doing it all. This Ghanaian A-lister; award-winning producer, actress and philanthropist made her mark in the Ghanaian movie industry nearly 15 years ago. Her journey to stardom began in 2004 when she won a beauty contest and was called in for an audition that she aced for her first role in the movie, Crime to Christ.

In the interview, Juliet shares her struggle being in a male-dominated industry and her inspiration to set up the Juliet Ibrahim foundation which helps people suffering from kidney related diseases and Ebola. With everything she has going on she also talks about how she manages family time with her son Jayden. Watch the fun video of Juliet behind the scene of her cover shoot on the Glam Africa Youtube Channel.

Other highlights in this edition of Glam Africa magazine include the latest fashion and beauty trends for a fresh summer look, the best makeup palettes for that pop of colour this season as well as a hard-hitting discussion on colourism and what it means to be a dark-skinned woman, especially in the media industry.

PHOTO CREDITS

STYLIST: @kayito_n

MUA: @Casskoncept1

PHOTOGRAPHER: @spotlightpi

HAIR: @ceezystyling

JULIET IBRAHIM: @julietibrahim