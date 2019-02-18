Jumia Rewards Three Lucky Couples In Its ‘Jumia Loves You’ Promo

Jumia Ghana Ltd., the largest online retail shop in Ghana, has rewarded three lucky couples in its just-ended ‘Jumia Loves You’ promo. The lucky couples namely Efo Dela and his spouse Enyonam Damesi, Nana Amoafo and his partner Grace and Kofi Tetteh and his partner Eunice Tetteh were rewarded with a fully-sponsored two (2) nights’ stay at the plush Royal Senchi Resort at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region.

The winning couples were treated to special services and activities at the resort including pleasure boat rides on the Volta River, kayaking and dinner, among others.

The promo, organized as part of activities marking the Valentine’s Day celebrations was aimed at celebrating Jumia customers in the month of love and saw hundreds of couples actively taking part to stand a chance of being selected. All participants had to do to take part in the promotion was to make purchases on the Jumia Ghana platform to the tune of GHC 500 and then stand a chance of being picked as a winner.

Stephen Sawyerr, Head of Growth at Jumia Ghana, revealing the idea behind the rollout of the ‘Jumia Loves You’ promo says it is “Jumia’s small way of spreading love and putting smiles on the faces of Ghanaians in the month of love.” “At Jumia, we believe in giving out and touching lives and there could not have been a better way to do this than offering this special treat to our customers.” According to Stephen “Jumia will continue to touch the lives of its customers and Ghanaians as a whole by keeping up with its promise of offering the best and widest range of products and services at very affordable prices on its platform to its patrons.”

Speaking on behalf of the lucky winners, Nana Amoafo expressed his gratitude to Jumia for honouring them with such a memorable experience. “It was a very wonderful experience, we have had a good time here and we are very grateful to Jumia for this opportunity.” “We never really thought we will be winning in the promo and so it came as a surprise to us when we were informed that we had been chosen as one of the lucky couples.”

Jumia currently operates in fourteen (14) countries in six (6) regions across Africa serving a population of over seven hundred (700) million people. The online shop stocks products ranging from electronics, groceries, sports equipment to fashion and beauty products.