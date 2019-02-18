An Active Sex Life Prevents Flu

Do you want an infallible remedy to fight the flu? Then have a lot of sex!

According to many scientific studies by various institutions, an active sex life prevents respiratory diseases such as influenza, by strengthening the immune system of people.

Scientists say that having sex once or twice a week increases the levels of immunoglobulin A (IgA), an antigen found in saliva and body mucous membranes.

The researchers detail that immunoglobulin A is the body's primary defense against respiratory diseases such as influenza; These join the bacteria that invade the body and activate the immune system to eradicate the disease.

The study published in the New Scientist magazine reveals that people who have sex twice a week have a 30% increase in immunoglobulin A levels.

The research also highlights that sex is a practical option to combat respiratory diseases, by increasing the production of T cells (white blood cells), which help to strengthen the immune system.

Now you know, Right? Well, say goodbye to the annoying flu with this super remedy that besides giving you pleasure, will also help you strengthen the bond with your partner.