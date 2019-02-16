Why Flight Attendants Don’t Want You Removing Your Shoes Onboard

Why should this be an issue? Do individuals truly take note? What's the major ordeal here? I paid for my seat so don't I have the right to do what I want? The question of removing one's shoes on the plane is an issue and no issue (it's your choice after all).

There are many controversies about removing one's shoes on the plane and we will be looking at some of them.

In the cabin

There are times individuals remove their shoes and walk barefoot in the cabin; Floor carpet may look spot-clean, but do you know if there is a broken piece on the floor. When food or beverage is spilled or a passenger gets sick on a plane and unconsciously vomit on the carpet floor, the cleaning crew will take out the stain yet they may miss a broken piece on the floor, which may harm you. They won't necessarily disinfect the entire area and germs could have spread through the floor.

In the bathroom

Plane restrooms may appear as though they're spotless, yet they're in reality truly unsanitary. In the middle of flights, the washrooms are just given a brisk shower of disinfectant, a wipe down, and afterward restocked with bathroom tissue. They just get completely sterilized medium-term and between long flights. Since the washrooms are so little it's simple for microscopic organisms to spread.

Linda Ferguson, a veteran flight attendant revealed to Reader's Digest, “We see people walking from their seats into the bathrooms all the time barefoot and we cringe because those floors are full of germs. Never walk barefoot into the bathroom or the galley area because sometimes we drop glasses and there could be sharp glass there, too."

It's tempting to kick off your shoes and relax on a flight, however it's best to keep them on.

Credit: with files from https://www.rd.com/