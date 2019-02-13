The Working Class Woman: 4 Ways To Balancing Work And Parenting

The previous article talked about the thin line between being a mother and a career woman. I did not really emphasize on, some suggestions in view. So, I thought it wise to come up with some submission that may help career women balance work and motherhood. Being a mother and a career woman comes with a lot of challenges, if not properly managed. When the kid ventured into this world, you are to understand that your life has taken an extreme turn. It is currently your obligation to adjust work and family for a fruitful marriage.

Here are 4 ways to balance work and family;

Identify the correct time to return from work

When you go to work, there is a settled time for work to close. As a nursing mother, this isn't an ideal opportunity to consider visiting friends or setting off to the club. Here, you head straight home to see your kid. Suppose your parents are in to help you look after children, you need to let them know that you value their grandchildren and you would dependably be there for them. The children return home ahead of schedule from work and hit the hay early, endeavor they see you before heading to sleep and when they wake up. Assemble a daily schedule for it.

Embrace your new skill in parenthood

Motherhood is an additional skill one needs to perfect while merging your working qualities and responsibilities. Being at home with your kids encourages you to build up an entirely different skill in critical thinking, home management, and multitasking. Your capacity to be the mother at home and staff at work includes an extraordinary update in your expertise in performing multiple tasks and time management. These skills are not taught in schools either, are they acquired in the workplace. Emma Stewart, the co-founder of the social enterprise Women Like Us had this to say “Remember, you also have all the skills from the rest of your working life and education. It's really important to think from the employer's perspective when considering how to articulate that your skills developed as a mother are directly applicable to work”.

Figure out a suitable right working pattern

You have to think outside of the box.. You should be able to create your own routine that works for you at home and at work. Something you use as a guide so that you wouldn’t be found wanting. For instance, you should know how to compress hours into smaller periods. If it takes you 2 hours after work to get home, find ways and means to make it an hour and a half. Or if it takes you at least 2 hours to get your baby cleanup on Saturday morning, try and make it less than an hour so you have sufficient time to do other chores. You can also share responsibility with your husband. You probably take the kids to school in the first part of the day and if he closes before you, he helps pick them up. Recognize what designs or patterns that work best and receive them into your way of life. “The key is to get the right combination of child care and again here, the combinations can go on. It's not just the case of having a nanny which can be cost-prohibitive or a nursery which can be time-prohibitive. You can combine the two. Each individual is different and it's a matter of working with employers and childcare providers to get the right fit- Fiona Severs is director of Lexington Gray, states.

Show your children the fundamental as they develop

Give kids a chance to do as much as they can without anyone else's input—get dressed, brush their hair or present themselves with their own meal. When kids learn this basic thing, it relieves you from a lot of trouble. They would be able to dress up for church or school or probably prepare their own breakfast. These habits help them grow with responsibility in view. This can enable them to feel autonomous while likewise liberating you up to do different things.