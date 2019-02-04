You Will Rise Again

Memory Verse: John 11:23-24 NIV

"Jesus said to her, 'Your brother will rise again.' Martha answered, 'I know he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.'

The battlefield of Faith in the life of the believer is our mind. The believer is called to walk in faith, so as to continually experience the grace of God. The foundational language that ignites Faith is the Word of God. God is under obligation to attend to His Word irrespective of the conditions at hand.

In the text above, we see a discussion going on between the Lord Jesus and Martha, the sister of Lazarus. Reading from verse one of John chapter eleven gives the background of the full story. As at this point, Lazarus was already dead and buried for four days. When Jesus appeared on the scene, He made a categorical statement... Your brother will rise again... Martha did not dispute or ruled out the statement but affirmed it the way her limited mind understands it. Yes, I agree my brother will rise again, but on the last day.

Many times we need to appreciate that there are deeper things in the Word of God that we need the Holy Spirit to clarify it for us. Our understanding of the Word gives us an advantage in whatever we do. The Word of God is true. Anything God says is done already. Can you believe the Lord that your spiritual life will rise again... Your lost glory shall be restored... Your grades will rise again... Your marriage will rise again... Whatever is dead in your life will rise again... Not tomorrow but today as you believe in the Word of God. It does not matter how bad the situation is, by God's grace you will celebrate a rising this year by God's grace. Praise the Lord.

Remain blessed