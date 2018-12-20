Best Body Massage Oils And Their Benefits

You look forward to your regular massage. Maybe it relaxes you. Maybe it energizes you. Maybe it helps relieve the tension in your back. Whatever it is, you know you like it. But massage has more benefits than you probably realize.

"Regular massage keeps the body working at optimal levels," says C.G. Funk, VP of industry relations and product development for Massage Envy. "It keeps people well-physically and emotionally."

Nothing soothes your frayed mind and body after a hectic day as much as a relaxing massage does. It not only untangles the knots, tissues, and muscles in your body, but it also melts away your stress in minutes. And your experience turns more pleasurable when you are using a good quality massage oil. It helps the hands glide smoothly and sinks deeper into your muscles to enhance your experience.

Picking any random herbal oil is not going to give you the right relaxing effects – as not all types of oils work best for all types of massages. And that’s why I am here to help you pick the right massage oil that suits your needs.

Let’s dig deeper.

1. Olive Oil



Olive oil is generally used for lighter massages, such as a Swedish massage. It is a heavy oil and gets absorbed into the skin at a much slower rate. And that’s why it is widely used in massages that involve using repetitive movements and sweeping your body. It has been a part of the Mediterranean culture for thousands of years. It was used to worship Gods, in their cuisines and medicines, and for other therapeutic purposes.

Benefits Of Olive Oil

It has a moisturizing effect on your skin and is an excellent way to fight dry skin. It helps in repairing skin damage by reducing oxidative stress when massaged in the right way.

It helps in relieving spasms, aches, and muscle pain. Ayurvedic practitioners often prescribe olive oil to ease sprains, swelling, and muscle pain.

Olive oil helps in improving blood circulation throughout your body. This, in turn, improves your energy levels as the cells receive more nutrients and oxygen.

2. Coconut oil



Many think that coconut oil is dense and greasy, but it is just the opposite. It is light, non-greasy, and is quickly absorbed into the skin. It contains medium-chain triglycerides, and is hence good for massages that involve shorter strokes (used for target muscles). Coconut oil is mostly used in heavy massages, such as deep tissue and prenatal massages, Shiatsu, and reflexology.

Benefits Of Coconut Oil

It contains medium-chain fatty acids, and that’s why it is pretty stable. When you massage coconut oil into your skin, it does not turn rancid. Instead, it will get absorbed if you let it stay on for some time.

It doesn’t let moisture escape from your skin. Since it is a stable oil, it is full of saturated fats that prevent drying and keep your skin moisturized. It is especially beneficial in treating mild to moderate levels of xerosis .

Coconut oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants that keep your skin healthy and prevent signs of aging. It is also a good carrier oil (meaning, you can add essential oils to it).

3. Sweet Almond Oil



This oil is widely used by massage therapists and is a pale yellow oil with a mild and sweet fragrance. Sweet almond oil is a bit greasy and lets your hands glide smoothly on the skin. However, it is not a heavy oil and is absorbed by your skin quickly (but not so quickly that you will need reapplication). It is best suited for all skin types, and usually, it does not irritate the skin.

Benefits Of Sweet Almond Oil

It is very mild and gentle on the skin – so mild that it can be used on a baby’s skin. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. It hydrates your skin and relieves itching and rashes, especially in conditions like dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis .

It prevents skin damage caused by exposure to UV radiation .

It nourishes your skin and makes it bright by preventing tanning and sun damage.

It promotes muscle relaxation and has mild pain-relieving properties. So, if you have sore muscles, a massage with almond oil can provide relief.

4. Grape Seed Oil



Grape seed oil is light and feels silky when applied to your skin. Compared to any other massage oil, this oil gives a rich feeling and makes the skin glossy. It has little to no odor and is an excellent choice for a relaxing massage. However, it tends to stain your sheets.

Benefits Of Grape Seed Oil

Grape seed oil contains resveratrol that has antimicrobial properties when applied topically. It prevents the growth of pathogens, such as Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterococcus faecalis.

It is loaded with vitamin E, linoleic acid, and phenolic compounds that keep your skin healthy and prevent inflammation (6).

Grape seed oil is a perfect carrier oil. You can mix essential oils and other herbs with it.

5. Sunflower Oil



This light and thin oil is used for cooking as well as massaging. Sunflower oil turns rancid quickly. So, it is better to buy it in small quantities and store it in a cool and dry place. Squeezing one or two vitamin E capsules in the oil also improves its shelf life.

Benefits Of Sunflower Oil

Sunflower oil contains linoleic and oleic acids in higher percentages than in olive oil. This makes it a perfect oil for enhancing the texture of your skin by improving its moisture levels.

It prevents the signs of aging by keeping your skin moisturized and clearing all the toxins from your skin. Massaging your skin with sunflower oil improves the barrier repair function of your skin.

Sunflower oil contains essential fatty acids that boost cell regeneration and rejuvenate your skin. Regular massage with this oil gives you glowing and radiant skin.

6. Argan Oil



Pure argan oil is used in spas for body massage. It is usually massaged right after a relaxing warm bath. Argan oil is light and non-greasy and softens your skin instantly.

Benefits Of Argan Oil

Massaging your skin with argan oil improves its elasticity . This makes it firm and eliminates the signs of aging (such as loose or sagging skin).

It keeps your skin moisturized and improves its hydration levels. It also improves the water-holding capacity of your skin. This prevents dryness and makes the skin glowing and healthy.

A deep tissue massage with argan oil relaxes the sore muscles and eases swelling and joint pain.

7. Peanut Oil

Peanut oil is also used in spas for massage. However, a few people might be allergic to it, and that’s why it is important to do an allergy check before using this oil. Also known as groundnut oil, people generally warm up peanut oil and then massage it all over their body. This relieves muscle and tissue pain and soothes your aching joints.

Benefits Of Peanut Oil

Peanut oil has a hydrating effect on your skin without increasing the Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL).

It contains vitamin E that nourishes your skin, energizes your body, and relieves muscle and joint pain (if used regularly).

Due to its nutty and mild aroma, peanut oil is mostly used for aromatherapy massage, which is a rejuvenating and relaxing experience.

8. Sesame Oil



This oil is highly regarded as a massage oil in Ayurveda. Ayurvedic texts, such as Charaka Samhita, have listed the benefits of using sesame oil for massages. A massage with sesame oil strengthens your body structure that includes the ligaments, muscles, and tendons. It is a thick oil and may leave your skin feeling oily and greasy.

Benefits Of Sesame Oil

Sesame oil is an integral part of Taiwanese medicine, where it is mainly used to relieve inflammatory pain in the joints.

Exposure to the UV rays damages your skin. Tanning, fine lines, wrinkles, sun spots – all these are the marks of sun damage and make your skin look dull. Massaging with sesame oil helps reduce skin damage caused by UV exposure .

In Ayurveda, sesame oil is used for Abhyanga. This is an Ayurvedic massage technique that involves warming the oil and then mixing it with herbs before massaging it on your body.

9. Avocado Oil



This deep green oil is cold pressed from avocados and is quite heavy. It is mixed with lighter oils before massaging. This oil contains natural latex, so if you are allergic to latex, avoid it.

Benefits Of Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is a storehouse of essential vitamins and nutrients, such as linoleic acid, oleic acid, linolenic acid, beta-carotene, beta-sitosterol, lecithin, and vitamins A, C, D, and E. All these have anti-inflammatory effects on your skin and protect it from wrinkles, stretch marks, and conditions like psoriasis. The oil also boosts skin regeneration.

Avocado oil boosts collagen synthesis. This means it improves the elasticity of your skin, making it soft and supple and reducing fine lines.

10. Shea Butter



Shea butter is extracted from the seeds of the shear tree, which is native to Africa. Shea butter is the fat of the seeds. At room temperature, it is solid and looks like butter. It is quite heavy and feels greasy on your skin. Hence, spas combine it with lighter oils before using it for massaging. Shea butter contains natural latex, so if you have latex allergy, avoid using it.

Benefits Of Shea Butter

Shea butter contains anti-inflammatory compounds, such as tocopherols, sterols, phenols, and triterpenes. These compounds are potent antioxidants . This is the reason shea butter is extremely popular in the beauty industry and used in creams and for massage purposes.

Choose any oil from this list and reap its benefits. You can add essential oils and herbs to maximize your sensory experience. None of these oils are harmful (unless you are allergic to a particular ingredient). So, the next time you are trying to recover from the stress of a long day at work, try a body massage with any of these massage oils. And don’t forget to share your feedback on how it felt. Until then, stay healthy and keep glowing!