ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 21 May 2024 People & Places

Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum: Championing Girl Child Empowerment through STEM Education

By Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarko
Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum: Championing Girl Child Empowerment through STEM Education
LISTEN

Meet Hon. Dr. Yaw Adutwum, a passionate educationist and advocate for girl child empowerment. With a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Planning, and Administration from the University of Southern California, he has spent many years teaching, researching, and advocating for quality education. As the Minister of Education, Hon. Adutwum has championed STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, which has significantly benefitted the girl child in Ghana.

Under his leadership, initiatives like the Ghana Girls' Science and Technology Club and STEM boot camps have:

  • Encouraged more girls to pursue STEM fields, bridging the gender gap
  • Improved academic performance and understanding of scientific concepts
  • Provided lucrative career opportunities
  • Instilled confidence, empowerment, and critical thinking skills
  • Enabled girls to break gender stereotypes and develop innovative solutions to societal challenges

Successful Ghanaian women in STEM fields serve as role models, inspiring young girls to follow in their footsteps. By embracing STEM fields, Ghanaian girls contribute to the country's economic growth and development, dismantling gender barriers and promoting gender equality.

Hon. Adutwum believes that empowering girls and women is crucial for sustainable development. By supporting STEM education for girls in Ghana, he is unlocking their potential to drive the country's progress. Let's celebrate this champion of girl-child empowerment and continue to support his efforts to promote gender equality and quality education for all.

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service - Bawumia “Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service" - Bawumia

35 minutes ago

44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia “44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

2 hours ago

CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Min...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gives approval for IUs Gateway Office establishment in Ghana Akufo-Addo gives approval for IU’s Gateway Office establishment in Ghana

2 hours ago

Bawumia - Mahama You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

3 hours ago

Mahdi Jibril - Deputy Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress NDC You wasted money to grant citizenship to Stevie Wonder but pursued Gyakie Quayso...

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Scale down on your real estate business; it’s never been profitable – Franklin C...

3 hours ago

Payroll audit: Stop the propaganda; youve not saved Ghana any money – Martin Amidu goes after Kissi Agyebeng Payroll audit: Stop the propaganda; you’ve not saved Ghana any money – Martin Am...

3 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party NPP Vote for Bawumia to drive Akufo-Addo’s legacy investments to fruition — Ahiagbah...

3 hours ago

Partly cloudy conditions with few thunderstorms expected across Ghana this evening — GMet Partly cloudy conditions with few thunderstorms expected across Ghana this eveni...

Just in....
body-container-line