ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 21 May 2024 Headlines

“44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

By Alhassan Tajudeen II Contributor
44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia
LISTEN

Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a major milestone in the nation's digital transformation journey, revealing that the Ghana Card is now accepted at 44,000 airports worldwide.

This development underscores the card's international recognition and its role in enhancing the global mobility of Ghanaians.

The Ghana card's integration with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) database means that Ghanaians can use it as a valid travel document in the event of a lost passport.

During his recent tour of the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of the Ghana Card as a digital identity tool.

"We have issued over 17.6 million Ghana cards," he stated, emphasizing its significance as a unique identifier for all Ghanaians.

"If you go abroad today, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, or wherever, and your passport gets lost, you can take your Ghana card and board a plane and come back to Ghana," Dr. Bawumia noted.

He stressed that the functionality provides a critical safety net for travelers, ensuring that they can return home without the usual bureaucratic hurdles.

"The Ghana Card's utility extends beyond travel, playing a pivotal role in the fight against corruption within the public sector," he stated.

Dr. Bawumia pointed out that requiring government employees to have a Ghana Card has been instrumental in identifying and eliminating ghost names - fictitious employees who fraudulently receive salaries.

"One of the things that I pushed for was to make sure all workers on government payroll had Ghana cards because we had the problem since the independence of ghost workers," Dr. Bawumia noted.

By linking payroll data to biometric information on the Ghana Card, he indicated that the government has effectively weeded out these ghost employees, leading to substantial financial savings.

In a striking example, Dr. Bawumia revealed that the National Service Scheme alone uncovered 44,000 ghost names, resulting in saving Ghana of over 400 million Ghana cedis. Similarly, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) identified 19,000 ghost pensioners, saving more than 300 million Ghana cedis.

"The Ghana Card becomes very pivotal as a foundational document," Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter packs this year — Bawumia Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter pack...

1 hour ago

Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service - Bawumia “Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service" - Bawumia

1 hour ago

44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia “44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

2 hours ago

CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Min...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gives approval for IUs Gateway Office establishment in Ghana Akufo-Addo gives approval for IU’s Gateway Office establishment in Ghana

2 hours ago

Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards

2 hours ago

Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a certified liar – Joyce Bawah Mogtari Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a “certified liar” – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

2 hours ago

Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sympathizeswithMedikal “Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice”- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sy...

2 hours ago

Plateau State often sees outbreaks of intercommunal violence, like here in January in Mangu district. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Gunmen kill dozens in raid on Nigerian mining community

2 hours ago

Bawumia - Mahama You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

Just in....
body-container-line