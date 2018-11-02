Irregular Sex Can Make You Lose Your Job – Sex Therapist

A Sex Therapist, Dr Tomi Imarah, has said lack of regular sex, being part of a balanced diet, can make one to lose their job. Imarah, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

Whiles speaking he said, sex is part of a balanced diet, reflecting how essential it is to overall health and well being. “With regards to the impact of sex on job performance, I will prefer an emphasis on sex in marriage; frequent unmet expectations stir frustrations and resentment, leaving you distracted at a subconscious level. She said;

“Sex boosts endorphins and other productivity hormones; you go to work energized, work brilliantly and get promoted. “The reverse is sexual frustration, and pent up emotions is highly distracting and you are prone to errors.

“From my interactions with male clients when they have a vibrant sex life, they feel energised to achieve so much in other areas of their lives. “What they do not know is that sex releases endorphins, which are ‘feel good’ hormones.

“These hormones fill you with energy, just like when you go for a run or other rigorous exercises. It pumps blood to your brain and helps you operate more optimally.

“Not to talk of the fact that couples with frustrations in the bedroom have it spilling into other areas of their relationships, causing conflicts, leading to further repercussions outside the home including workplace,“

According to Imarah, during sexual activities, certain hormones including oxytocin, endorphins, dopamine, testosterone, estrogen were released.

Imarah said that many Nigerians’ attitude toward and perception about sex was very poor and attributed this to ignorance and poor education at all levels. She said that only men were allowed to talk and engage in sexual activities, while sex for women was shrouded in secrecy.