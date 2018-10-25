Recipe; Banku And Tilapia With A Tropical Fruit Twist

Thinking it’s unsafe for your stomach to add fruits to your favourite Ghanaian banku and Tilapia meal? Well, this amazing recipe will change your mind and you will end up preparing it as often as the thought of eating Banku and Tilapia comes into mind.

Check below the steps on how to prepare your Ghanaian banku and Tilapia with Fresh tropical fruits.

Ingredients

Preparation

Season and grill your whole tilapia. Blend the pepper, onions and tomatoes. Add salt to taste. (Note: if you really want the true African cooking experience, you can do this using a mortar and pestle ). Mix the corn and cassava dough into a smooth paste. Add a pinch of salt. Heat your paste in a saucepan and stir with a wooden spatula (banku ‘ta’). Stir gently until it starts to thicken. As it gets thicker and gathers at the bottom of the wooden spoon, apply more force. Reduce the heat, hold the pot in place with a napkin or sackcloth and start to beat through with the wooden spoon. Do this for about 6 minutes with brief stops in between. Use the wooden spoon to create perforations in the thick mass, add water, increase the heat and cover to cook. Check on your banku and make sure the water does not fully dry up. Repeat the kneading process until smooth. When smooth to your satisfaction, use a smaller bowl to shape the banku into preferred serving sizes. Put 1 or 2 banku onto a plate, add the grilled tilapia on one side and dish the blended pepper at another side. Garnish your Banku and Tilapia with the fresh chunked tropical fruits and enjoy

Culled from Blue skies

Fresh tropical fruits

