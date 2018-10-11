ALCOHOL TOO IS 'ANOTHER'...Another Breast Cancer Risk!...
Alcohol is no food. Thus, considering the documented harm alcohol causes the human body, it should make no sense to indulge in alcoholism – in some cases, not even for the little ‘pleasure’ you may want to drink for. Alcohol is a risk factor for cancers, including breast cancer.
The body is able to work on alcohol and eliminate its toxic end-product called acetaldehyde when consumed in controlled quantities. In excess however, this harmful product gets away to damage the contents of cells in the body — a situation which could set off processes to form cancers.
In the Akan communities I grew up, a woman who drinks was always glared at in disdain. Somehow, however, modernity has ensured that it is very normal for a woman to consume alcohol as much as any man could do — some women can even do 'much better'.
Well, Modern Woman, if our culture has no hold on or place in your life, my professional advice is that you kindly consider today that alcohol is also a breast cancer risk.
Breast cancer is real, and it kills. Let's all be 'Awareness Ambassadors' and share the messages of its awareness, including this one.
Do You Know Alcohol Is A Breast Cancer Risk?
