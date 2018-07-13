5 Ways To Wear Heels Without Pain

Heels are essential to most wardrobes, but there’s nothing worse than putting together an amazing outfit for an outing, only to be sidelined an hour in because your feet are throbbing in pain. Well, you are not alone here, there are many ladies out there who feel pain whenever they wear heels. As such, Jumia, the online store you can trust, roll out tips on how to wear heels without pain.

Ensure you’re wearing the right size shoe

The No. 1 mistake women likely make is not having the right shoe size for their foot. Your foot size changes over the years. Have your feet sized once a year, and do it if you’ve never had it done. Have your feet measured when you’re buying shoes , for width and for length as well.

Try a shoe with more coverage at the top

The more coverage you have on the top of your foot, the better. Sometimes high-heeled boots are actually something you can wear all day and they don’t bother your feet as much. If you’re prone to blisters and friction, you might want to try that style, something that covers more of the top of your foot.

The thicker the heel, the better

Avoid thin heels or stilettos. They cause your foot to wobble around. Sometimes, the dress is just going to call for a stiletto, as long as it’s something that’s occasional. If you’re wearing stilettos every day, you might want to consider a chunkier heel style and change it up a bit.

Stretch your feet when you remove your heels

The stretches that you will want to do are the stretches that will target the front of the foot and ankle, like pointing your toes down and pulling your toes up with a strap to get the Achilles’ tendon and the calf muscles. And then side to side to get to the instep and the outside of the foot.

Take breaks

You should never wear your heels for the whole day. Intermittently remove your shoes and stretch your ankles and toes.