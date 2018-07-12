Top Points For Buying Baby Clothes

You must be wondering what it’s so difficult about buying baby clothes that you have to actually learn how to buy them. Well, newborn baby clothes cost a lot of money and your baby usually outgrows them in no time! That is why if you are first-time parents, you need to know how to buy baby clothes smartly. Jumia, the online store you can trust shares ways you can do this with little or no stress.

Choose a size ahead of your baby’s age

Sizes can be on the small side and babies grow quickly. Most 6-month-old babies can wear clothes size 9–12 months, 1-year-olds wear size 2 and so on. The rule of thumb for buying baby clothes is to select a size ahead of your baby's age.

Never buy too many baby clothes

Never buy baby clothes in bulk. Your baby's wardrobe is not stagnant like yours. You can buy a pair of expensive jeans and wear it for 5 years. Your baby's wardrobe will change every 3 months.

Opt for easy-on, easy-off outfits

Don’t get carried away by the variety of clothes and dresses in children’s boutiques and online stores. Rather opt for simple and comfortable clothes. Keep the clothes as simple and free as possible. You will need to change your baby’s clothes several times during the course of the day, hence opt for clothes that are easy to take off and on.

Keep the temperature in mind

Babies tend to feel cold easily. So, make sure your baby is wearing slightly warm yet comfortable clothes. If the weather is quite hot your best bet is cotton. During rainy seasons, layer your baby in slightly warm clothes but not too many layers as it can cause overheating.

Look for soft fabrics

New babies have sensitive skin. Cotton is a perfect fabric for many babies. According to research, “Tagless” clothing, where size and washing information are printed on the back of the neck, sometimes causes skin irritation. If you notice your baby has redness in the area, switch to clothing with tags—you can always cut them out.