6 Fitness Myths That Are Harmful To Your Health

Myth #1: the best time for a workout is in the morning.

This is most definitely not true. The best hours for a workout are the hours that you feel ready to exercise. It doesn’t matter if you prefer working out in the gym in the evenings or if you prefer to go for a run before heading to work in the morning. What matters is consistency. Studies show that there is no real difference between morning and evening workouts.

Myth #2: the best training activities for your brain are puzzles, games, and crosswords.

Crosswords, riddles, and puzzles are not the only way to develop the brain. Physical exercises are useful for both the body and the brain. Exercises that make the blood flow faster are better than hours spent on solving riddles. Sports have been shown to significantly improve a person’s mood, memory function, and protect from dementia.

Myth #3: you can skip a few weeks of exercising and you’ll still be in shape.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work this way. Most people will lose muscle tone after just a one-week break from working out. So, even when you achieve the results you strived for, you shouldn’t give up exercising entirely.

Myth #4: either a marathon or nothing. Long-distance is the only way to go.

Not true. The people who prefer short distances have the same heart condition as those who run marathons. Besides, light exercises like jogging or even walking are better for the body. The heart and the vascular system can adjust to your workouts.

Myth #5: energy drinks are a great way to stay hydrated during a workout.

Energy drinks are nothing more than sugar with water. Experts recommend drinking pure water instead and restoring energy with food full of protein after a workout.

Myth #6: a treadmill is better than a park.

Jogging in the fresh air and on a treadmill is not the same even if you cover the same distances. Running against the wind makes a very important group of muscles work and it burns 10% more calories than running on a treadmill.