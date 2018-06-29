Discovery Model Receives Nokia 7 Plus At Accra Men’s Fashion Week 2018

Accra Men’s Fashion Week in partnership with Nokia Phones last week held its 3rd edition of the biggest gathering of menswear designers and models in Accra at the International Trade Fair Center.

As part of the Runway Show was an awards Segment to acknowledge and recognize Models and Designers who have demonstrated creativity, talent and commitment to their profession. On the night, Nokia Phones awarded Prince Henry who was adjudged the Discovery Model for 2018 with a Nokia 7 Plus phone from HMD Global, home of Nokia Phones. Other award winners included Yoni Ahafia who won Emerging Model and Samuel Clinton was adjudged the Established Model of the Year.

Designers were also awarded for their outstanding collections on the runway. Larry Jay, who won the Discovery Designer last year was adjudged the Emerging Designer. Rysen Collections won Discovery Designer while Bushai Weave was adjudged Established Designer of the Year.

Expressing his excitement on his award presentation, Prince Henry remarks “As a model, I have come to appreciate what a great online image does to a professional and I believe having the ideal phone to capture great images and keep me throughout fashion weeks could be helpful for my brand. I’m glad Nokia Phones have presented to me this phone to be able to keep up with my model life”

There was also a Nokia themed Show which had models strut the runway with the Nokia range of phones on android in collaboration with Saintt Mensah Collection. Among the phones used included Nokia 3310, Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8.

Accra Men’s Fashion Week is organized by Fame Model Management.