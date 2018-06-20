Here's Why You Don't Have To See A Relationship As An Attachment

Photo credit- Shutterstock

There are many of us who see relationships or marriage to be something we need to survive, making us get attached to people we don't need in our lives. In case you don't know, no person is oxygen, around whom your life revolves.

A relationship adds to your life, it's not what makes your life. God is the one who makes life and you need Him first before any other thing.

When you depend on anyone for everything, you are not in a relationship but on an attachment and as far as life is concerned, you don't need that. The only thing an attachment is good for is Emails.

You don't need to depend on any person to feel good, happy, satisfied, better or worthy, it empowers such a person to make you feel low or unwanted. The Lord says, "Cursed is the man who trusts in man, who trusts in the flesh for his strength, and whose heart turns away from the Lord" - Jeremiah 17:5 (NLV).

Relationship is all about sharing; you bring out what you have into every relationship. Your relationship defines your personality. No wonder people get to know others better when they becomes Exes.

Relationships always die when one comes with the purpose to receive, to be served, to be entertained and provided for. This is why it is not advisable for you to get into a relationship with people because of what they do for you or give you. Before you get into a relationship with anyone, ask yourself if you can serve them? If you can still be with them when they have nothing to offer you?

Getting attached to someone makes you insecure, demanding and controlling. Everything they do affects you in a way. You are always seeking attention in everything; always on the standby waiting for their calls, messages, compliments, comments, etc. And your heart breaks into pieces when your expectations are not met.

Relationships require a level of maturity, one need to be independent, before going out to share their lives with others. Trying to tie down a man or woman just because you feel you love them and their presence in your life will make you complete doesn't guarantee that they want to live their lives with you.

Within everyone you know, there is a person you don't know. The fact that they say "I love you" doesn't mean they really do; just because they make time to hang out with you doesn't mean they want to spend their lives with you. Some people are just like Bluetooth; they are connected to you when you are nearby but search for others when you are away.

Look for someone who is mature, independent, ready for a relationship and willing to be a friend who is true. Someone who is down for you, but stands for you when others try to fool you and won't fool you even when you are not around them.

Be with someone you don't have to beg for their attention, time and effort. Always remember love is not about the beauty of a person, it should be about the beauty of your relationship. Beautiful relationships last but one's beauty fades. Getting attached to people makes you feel lost when they leave you.

In conclusion "Christ has set us free to live a free life. So take your stand! Never again let anyone put a harness of slavery on you" - Galatians 5:1 (MSG).