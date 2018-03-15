A Great Lesson Real Men Should Never Ignore

Photo credit - Videoblocks.com

LESSON TO REAL MEN

You met a girl and you both fell in love..Months pass by and you still going strong then she gets attached, calls you all the time, double texts you, makes you her WhatsApp profile picture, she sleeps over at your house whenever you ask her to, she takes you to movies with her own money, she does everything to make you HAPPY.. Later, she starts hearing rumours, she confronts you and you deny (as usual).

She catches you with different girls you apologise and she forgives you because she loves you. She starts to be skeptical about herself, starts feeling like she is not enough for you, she is not beautiful enough, you cheat time and time again, she tries fighting for the relationship but she realizes that she is fighting alone.

She walks away and you don't even try stopping her because 900+ likes means you can get any girl you want.. Months later you are in a relationship with a new girl that is more beautiful, more curvy than her.. You take cute pictures and you start posting them with cute captions. She finds out and it broke her because you have never posted her pictures nor made her your WhatsApp Dp before...

"She is still trying to get over you"...

Your new girl cheats on you so you walk away and move from relationship to relationship..unfortunately, they don't just happen over night.. You then realize that she is the only girl that has ever loved you.. the only girl that had your back..Your RIDE or DIE..

You try messaging her and she blocked your ass cause seeing your pictures with that girl broke her.

One day, while at the mall you bump into her and she is still beautiful and you decide to talk to her, to tell her you are sorry and try to fix things but a guy shows up and holds her hand. She tells you it's her boyfriend and they came to celebrate their one year anniversary.

By then you'll realize that you lost the moon while counting the stars.

DON'T BE A VICTIM!

Men cherish what you've got and be satisfied.

#MrFirdance