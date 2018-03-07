Recipe; Change Your Menu List With Catfish Pepper Soup
Foodland Fairy
Photo credit - Foodland Fairy
Recipe; Change Your Menu List With Catfish Pepper Soup
Catfish pepper soup
Ingredients
800 grams catfish
.
1.2 litres of water
.
8 Calabash nutmegs
.
10 Njangsa seeds
.
Some ginger
.
1 teaspoon of tomato paste
.
Salt to taste
.
Scotch bonnet pepper
.
Spring onions
.
1 small red onion
.
2 stock cubes
.
1 tablespoon of crayfish
Method
Clean the fish (I use lemon , I don't believe in pouring hot water over catfish before cooking)
Crush the crayfish, calabash nutmegs and njangsa seeds
Combine the crushed ingredients +ginger &water, blend till smooth
In a clean pot , Add diced green and red onion, scotch bonnet pepper,seasoning cubes, salt and tomato paste
Then pour in the blended mixture
Bring to a boil. Let it boil for 10 minutes.
Add the fish and cook for 10 minutes. Taste for salt.