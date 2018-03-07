Recipe; Change Your Menu List With Catfish Pepper Soup

Photo credit - Foodland Fairy

Catfish pepper soup

Ingredients

800 grams catfish

.

1.2 litres of water

.

8 Calabash nutmegs

.

10 Njangsa seeds

.

Some ginger

.

1 teaspoon of tomato paste

.

Salt to taste

.

Scotch bonnet pepper

.

Spring onions

.

1 small red onion

.

2 stock cubes

.

1 tablespoon of crayfish

Method

Clean the fish (I use lemon , I don't believe in pouring hot water over catfish before cooking)

Crush the crayfish, calabash nutmegs and njangsa seeds

Combine the crushed ingredients +ginger &water, blend till smooth

In a clean pot , Add diced green and red onion, scotch bonnet pepper,seasoning cubes, salt and tomato paste

Then pour in the blended mixture

Bring to a boil. Let it boil for 10 minutes.

Add the fish and cook for 10 minutes. Taste for salt.