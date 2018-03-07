modernghana logo

Home & Food

Recipe; Change Your Menu List With Catfish Pepper Soup

Foodland Fairy
Photo credit - Foodland Fairy
Catfish pepper soup
Ingredients
800 grams catfish
1.2 litres of water
8 Calabash nutmegs
10 Njangsa seeds
Some ginger
1 teaspoon of tomato paste
Salt to taste
Scotch bonnet pepper
Spring onions
1 small red onion
2 stock cubes
1 tablespoon of crayfish
Method
Clean the fish (I use lemon , I don't believe in pouring hot water over catfish before cooking)

Crush the crayfish, calabash nutmegs and njangsa seeds

Combine the crushed ingredients +ginger &water, blend till smooth

In a clean pot , Add diced green and red onion, scotch bonnet pepper,seasoning cubes, salt and tomato paste

Then pour in the blended mixture
Bring to a boil. Let it boil for 10 minutes.
Add the fish and cook for 10 minutes. Taste for salt.

