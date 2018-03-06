5 Natural Remedies You Should Try To Stop Hair Loss Now

Hair loss is no fun. Nobody wants to comb their hair and find half of it clinging to the comb. Healthy hair does shed now and again, but if you’re losing handfuls of hair everytime you comb, then you’re suffering from a hair loss situation. Everyone wants hair that’s rich and full and strong too. If you’re losing hair, you need a solution fast, and that’s why we’re here.

Everyone wants hair that’s rich and full and strong too. If you’re losing hair, you need a solution fast, and that’s why we’re here. These are five natural remedies you can use to solve your hair loss problem:

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants which make promote hair growth. It also stimulates your hair follicles and boosts your metabolism.

You’ll Need:

2 green tea bags

2 cups of hot water

Steps

Put the two green tea bags in the hot water.

Allow the water to cool down.

Remove the tea bags and use the tea to rinse your hair.

Potatoes

Potatoes contain potassium and hair loss is sometimes caused by a shortage of potassium. They also contain vitamin C, and iron which help to maintain the health of your hair.

You’ll Need:

1 potato

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon water

Steps

Peel the potato and wash it .

Cut it into small pieces and blend it.

Mix the potato juice with honey and a little water.

Put on your scalp and hair, and leave on for about 30 minutes.

Wash off with a mild shampoo.

Neem (Dogonyaro)

Neem is known as “dogonyaro” in Nigeria and is very popular for its health benefits. It aids the flow of blood to the skin and promotes hair growth.

You’ll Need:

10 – 12 dry Neem leaves

A pot of water

Steps

Boil the leaves till the water is half dry.

Wait for the mixture to cool.

Rinse your hair with it.

Onion Juice

Onions contain sulfur which repairs hair follicles and helps to prevent hair loss.

You’ll Need:

One onion

Cotton wool

Steps

Blend the onion and sieve it.

Apply the juice on your scalp with the cotton wool.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes, and then wash it off with shampoo.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is great for your hair. It promotes hair growth, reduces itching and dandruff and will make your hair shiny and healthy.

You’ll Need:

Aloe vera gel

Steps

Apply aloe vera gel to your scalp.

Leave it on for one hour and then wash with lukewarm water.

Do this three times a week for best results.

Have you suffered from hair loss? Which remedy did you use?