Val's Day Is Over! But It's Still Raining Free Vouchers On Jumia

Valentine is over; However, Jumia Ghana is still spreading the love to all customers in their ongoing Jumia Voucher Rains. Even though the day for the celebration of saint valentine has elapsed, Jumia hasn’t stopped pampering its lovely customers with goodies on its site.

Currently, there are free vouchers on the Jumia site for customers to enjoy from now till February 28, 2018. Jumia is giving a free voucher code named RAIN50 for aminimum basket size of 250 on its site as well as a voucher code named RAIN100 to customers for a minimum basket size of 500.

Customers can also get as much as GHS 200 free voucher on the site for items worth a basket size of 1,200 and a GHS 150 free voucher for a basket size of 800. These voucher codes are named RAIN200 and RAIN150 respectively.

Aside that, Jumia is giving discounts to lovers of football (soccer) to get themselves Skyworth LED satellite TV by using the above mentioned vouchers to purchase the already discounted TV sets on it site.

Jumia says this offer is for the general public; and to any new customer who joins the Jumia family, they will be treated to a special voucher code from now till the end of February. Also, they will also get free delivery on Jumia Express items on the site.

The online shopping champion is not only pampering its customers for their loyalty but also because it is the month of love and it cares enough to treat its family members who are its customers to the very best of love they’ve ever had.

Speaking to the Customer Engagement Manager, Mr. Joseph Owusu-Badu said ‘love should be expressed every day. And one way to love, is to show that you care’ – that is what we are about’. ‘We care enough to want to give our customers the very best and quality of service’.

In their brand promise released last month, Jumia said it is committed to its promise ofpay on delivery, free returns and one to two days’ delivery in Accrain this 2018.