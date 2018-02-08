4 Ways To Get Rid Of Heat Rashes

1. Oatmeal Oatmeal is a popular treatment for prickly rash due to its anti-irritating, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. It will have a soothing effect on the skin and give instant relief from inflammation and itching caused by prickly heat.
Add one cup of finely ground oatmeal powder to a bathtub filled with cool water. Stir well, until the water gets a milky color.
Soak in this bath for 20 to 30 minutes.
Pat dry your body with a soft towel.
Do this twice daily for a week to get relief.
2. Cold Treatment Using a cold compress over the affected area will provide immediate relief from inflammation, prickling sensations and itching.
Wrap a few ice cubes in a dishcloth. Place it on the affected areas for five to 10 minutes at a time. Repeat every four to six hours for two to three days. This will prevent the rashes from getting worse and spreading further.
Alternatively, you can soak a cotton cloth in cold water, wring out the excess water and place it over the affected area for five to 10 minutes. Repeat three or four times a day for about a week.
You can also take a cold shower or bath as needed to reduce the intensity of prickly heat symptoms.
3. Sandalwood Powder
Sandalwood has soothing properties that can effectively eliminate prickly heat symptoms. It can also help cool your body temperature, which is essential for fast recovery.
Prepare a paste by mixing together equal amounts of sandalwood powder and rose water. Apply this paste on the affected skin, and leave it on until it dries. Rinse it off with cold water. Follow this remedy twice daily for a week.
Alternatively, mix two tablespoons each of sandalwood powder and coriander powder with enough rose water to make a thick paste. Smear the paste on the affected area and let it dry on its own. Wash with cold water and pat dry your skin. Repeat twice daily for a week.
You can also sprinkle sandalwood powder as a talcum over the affected areas after taking a shower.
4. Baking Soda
Baking soda is another useful remedy for prickly heat treatment. It works as a gentle exfoliating agent that helps unclog pores by removing dead skin cells, dirt and other impurities. This in turn relieves the itching and inflammation associated with prickly heat.
Add one teaspoon of baking soda to one cup of cold water.
Soak a clean washcloth in the solution and wring out the excess water.
Put the washcloth over the affected area for five to 10 minutes.
