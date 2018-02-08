4 Ways To Get Rid Of Heat Rashes

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a popular treatment for prickly rash due to its anti-irritating, anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. It will have a soothing effect on the skin and give instant relief from inflammation and itching caused by prickly heat.

Add one cup of finely ground oatmeal powder to a bathtub filled with cool water. Stir well, until the water gets a milky color. Soak in this bath for 20 to 30 minutes. Pat dry your body with a soft towel. Do this twice daily for a week to get relief.

2. Cold Treatment

Using a cold compress over the affected area will provide immediate relief from inflammation, prickling sensations and itching.