Recipe: Gari Foto As A Main Dish
Ingredients (Served as a main dish)
125ml - Vegetable Oil
100g - Gari
100g - Fresh tomatoes
25g - Tomato Paste
20g - Carrots
20g - Onions
20g - Green Pepper
15g - Homefoods Jollof Rice Seasoning
5g - Margarine
5g - Salt
5ml - Water
Method of Preparation:
1. Fry Onion in Homefoods Vegetable Oil.
2. Add Tomato Paste, chopped fresh Tomato and add Kpakposhito Blend (Chilli and Pepper)
3. Homefoods Jollof Rice Seasoning may be added to gravy to simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Mix Gari with Margarine in a bowl.
5. Sprinkle with Salt solution.
6. Add chopped Carrot, Onion and Green Pepper.
7. When the gravy is cold,skim the reddish oil on the surface of the gravy and add to Gari mixture.
8. Mix evenly and serve