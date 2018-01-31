Recipe: Gari Foto As A Main Dish

Photo credit - Naaoyooquartey.com

Ingredients (Served as a main dish)

125ml - Vegetable Oil

100g - Gari

100g - Fresh tomatoes

25g - Tomato Paste

20g - Carrots

20g - Onions

20g - Green Pepper

15g - Homefoods Jollof Rice Seasoning

5g - Margarine

5g - Salt

5ml - Water

Method of Preparation:

1. Fry Onion in Homefoods Vegetable Oil.

2. Add Tomato Paste, chopped fresh Tomato and add Kpakposhito Blend (Chilli and Pepper)

3. Homefoods Jollof Rice Seasoning may be added to gravy to simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Mix Gari with Margarine in a bowl.

5. Sprinkle with Salt solution.

6. Add chopped Carrot, Onion and Green Pepper.

7. When the gravy is cold,skim the reddish oil on the surface of the gravy and add to Gari mixture.

8. Mix evenly and serve