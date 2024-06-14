ModernGhana logo
'Your partner isn’t an assistant Holy Spirit, mind reader; communicate to them' — Sex therapist

FRI, 14 JUN 2024

Sex and family therapist Princessa Aggrey has urged couples to prioritise open and honest communication in their relationships.

She has emphasised that effective communication is essential for maintaining intimacy and understanding in relationship.

According to Aggrey, expecting a partner to intuitively know one’s thoughts and feelings is unrealistic. He noted that communication should be approached with care and love to avoid misunderstandings and conflicts.

"I will keep shouting from the rooftop, your spouse is not an assistant Holy Spirit, your spouse is not a mind reader," Aggrey declared during a discussion on 'rekindling intimacy after childbirth' on the ‘Moans and Cuddles’ show.

Aggrey stressed the importance of adopting the right approach when communicating with a partner.

She pointed out that starting a conversation with phrases like "we need to talk" can put the other person on the defensive, potentially derailing the communication process.

Instead, she advised couples to communicate with love and consideration, ensuring that the message is conveyed effectively without causing unnecessary tension.

"I always tell ladies, when you want to talk to a man, don't say 'we need to talk,' their brain goes into the defensive mode and everything you say is perceived as an attack, whether it is good or not good. Even when it is something beneficial to them, when you start with 'we need to talk,' the man's brain goes on the defensive," Aggrey explained.

She recommended that couples discuss important issues in a more relaxed and casual manner, such as during routine activities like taking a walk, sharing a meal, or having light conversations.

This approach, she noted, can make the communication process smoother and more effective.

"Communicate with love, how you communicate something matters a lot, the approach you use matters a lot," Aggrey emphasised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

