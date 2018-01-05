5 Mistakes You Make When Trying To Lose Belly Fat

You have done everything you were asked to do to get rid of your belly fat. However, you are not seeing or observing any changes. In fact, it seems like your belly fat seems to be increasing. This is because there are certain mistakes you making when attempting to lose belly fat. Here are some of them.

You’re not getting enough sleep

There are so many reasons why you are always awake at night. One of such reasons is your smartphone. Aside from feeling tired and groggy the next day, not getting the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night can affect weight loss. Try going to bed a little earlier than usual to avoid this imbalance and remember to remove any distractions that might prevent you from sleeping.

You’re doing the wrong type of exercise

Only doing abdominal-focused workouts won’t help you get rid of your belly fat. Belly fat is simply where your body stores energy, so you need to take a whole-body approach to tackle it. The best type of workout is the HIIT training High-Intensityy Interval Training)-which is a great way to burn fat and get your heart rate up.

You are eating too much sugar

If your diet is made up of lots of sports drinks, sugar-sweetened drinks and sugary foods, it will make losing weight really difficult. So, make sure you run away from sugar or take verified and reliable sugar alternatives.

You’re not eating enough protein

Protein is awesome for fat loss. It helps build and preserve lean muscle tissue and can increase the number of calories you burn. It’s also a great source of energy that helps you feel fuller for longer, so you’re less tempted to eat often.

You feel stressed or anxious

Stress can do a lot of harm to the body. From High Blood Pressure to heart disease, obesity and diabetes, it can allow the body to produce the steroid hormone cortisol, which can make you crave sugary foods that provide instant energy and pleasure. When your cortisol levels are high for a long time, it can increase the amount of fat you hold in your belly.’