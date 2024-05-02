ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I’m grateful to Ghanaians’ — Magic Rocker

General News Magic Rocker
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Magic Rocker

Magic Rocker, a US-based Ghanaian DJ, musician and songwriter, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Ghanaian music fans for embracing and supporting his music and brand.

Considering that he is not based in Ghana, he claims that the feedback and encouragement he has received for his music have been heartfelt.

He indicated that if he had made relevant strides on the local music scene, his fans must be commended for their support, adding that he could not have achieved the success on the local music scene without the efforts of fans as well as the media.

“I express my gratitude to the media for their unwavering support and for helping to promote my music. I appreciate their help,” he remarked.

“I am saying a big thanks to God because without His assistance, I don't think I would have come this far.”

He urged his colleague musicians to compose songs that would shape the youth to become more disciplined as well as inculcate in them the real Ghanaian culture.

He appealed to artistes to take advantage of the opportunities available to develop themselves and also increase the scope of their markets.

Magic Rocker released three singles last month: 'Lion King', 'No More War', and 'Who Are You'.

Credited with several hit songs, he has revolutionised the African music industry by crafting compositions that fuse traditional African music with highlife.

His commitment to creative invention has brought him unprecedented acclaim.

He revealed, “I have decided to release 15 singles this year for my fans before the release of my album,” indicating that 2024 will be a voyage without a way back.

He looks forward to working with well-known Ghanaian musicians in the future, including Smart Nkansah, Abrantie Amakye Dede, Obuoba J.A. Adofo, among others.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

No basis for OSPs request for money laundering probe against Cecilia Dapaah —Attorney-General No basis for OSP’s request for money laundering probe against Cecilia Dapaah —At...

4 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Group petitions IGP to probe Kwadaso MP over alleged bribery incident Ejisu by-election: Group petitions IGP to probe Kwadaso MP over alleged bribery ...

4 hours ago

EC dismisses video alleging ballot box staffing EC dismisses video alleging ballot box staffing

4 hours ago

Landguards are emboldened by influential personalities in society — Security expert Landguards are emboldened by influential personalities in society — Security exp...

4 hours ago

I believe God can use me to do something good for Ghana – Dr. Bawumia I believe God can use me to do something good for Ghana – Dr. Bawumia

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Election Watch Ghana files RTI request demanding information on BVRs Election 2024: Election Watch Ghana files RTI request demanding information on B...

4 hours ago

Bad name given Kasoa blocking our business potentials – Residents Bad name given Kasoa blocking our business potentials – Residents

4 hours ago

Well resist attempts by Education Ministry to change school uniforms – Institutional Suppliers We’ll resist attempts by Education Ministry to change school uniforms – Institut...

4 hours ago

Dont deny your husbands sex; it's a form of exercise — Nutritionistadvise wives Don’t deny your husbands sex; it's a form of exercise — Nutritionist advise wive...

7 hours ago

Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units Appiatse disaster: Akufo-Addo to commission 120 housing units

Just in....
body-container-line