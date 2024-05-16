Davido unfollows Medikal on Instagram, Medikal also blocks him

Nigerian musician Davido has unfollowed Ghanaian rapper Medikal on Instagram after Medikal described his artiste Dremo as a musician with “no achievements”.

This development has added fuel to the ongoing rap beef between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.

The tension began when Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released his latest song, 'Brag', in which he boldly proclaimed his superiority over prominent Nigerian artistes – Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

In retaliation, Dremo, an artiste under Davido’s wing, fired back with a diss track aimed at Sarkodie, challenging him to respond.

The situation quickly escalated as Ghanaian rappers rallied behind Sarkodie, releasing a slew of diss tracks targeting Dremo and his associates.

Medikal joined the fray by criticising Dremo’s accomplishments, labeling him a rapper with “zero achievements”.

Following Medikal’s comment, Davido unfollowed him on Instagram. Medikal noticed the action and took to X to address the situation.

In his tweet, he expressed his belief in loyalty and mentioned that, although he prefers not to air his grievances publicly, he felt compelled to reciprocate Davido’s action by blocking him on Instagram.

“I believe in loyalty. I usually don’t bring issues to the public, but since Davido unfollowed me, I had to reciprocate by blocking him on Instagram,” Medikal tweeted.

The social media interactions have since intensified the already heated dispute, drawing fans and followers into the fray and highlighting the competitive spirit between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music scenes.

By Francis Addo