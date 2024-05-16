ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Davido unfollows Medikal on Instagram, Medikal also blocks him

General News Medikal and Davido
THU, 16 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Medikal and Davido

Nigerian musician Davido has unfollowed Ghanaian rapper Medikal on Instagram after Medikal described his artiste Dremo as a musician with “no achievements”.

This development has added fuel to the ongoing rap beef between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.

The tension began when Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released his latest song, 'Brag', in which he boldly proclaimed his superiority over prominent Nigerian artistes – Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

In retaliation, Dremo, an artiste under Davido’s wing, fired back with a diss track aimed at Sarkodie, challenging him to respond.

The situation quickly escalated as Ghanaian rappers rallied behind Sarkodie, releasing a slew of diss tracks targeting Dremo and his associates.

Medikal joined the fray by criticising Dremo’s accomplishments, labeling him a rapper with “zero achievements”.

Following Medikal’s comment, Davido unfollowed him on Instagram. Medikal noticed the action and took to X to address the situation.

In his tweet, he expressed his belief in loyalty and mentioned that, although he prefers not to air his grievances publicly, he felt compelled to reciprocate Davido’s action by blocking him on Instagram.

“I believe in loyalty. I usually don’t bring issues to the public, but since Davido unfollowed me, I had to reciprocate by blocking him on Instagram,” Medikal tweeted.

The social media interactions have since intensified the already heated dispute, drawing fans and followers into the fray and highlighting the competitive spirit between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music scenes.

By Francis Addo

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area 

5 minutes ago

Im going to keep my eyes on your allawa, therell be no delays in payment if I become president – Bawumia to trainee nurses I’m going to keep my eyes on your allawa, there’ll be no delays in payment if I ...

5 minutes ago

NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on their birthdays NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on th...

17 minutes ago

Ill cut govt expenditure by GH30billion if elected president – Bawumia I’ll cut govt expenditure by GH¢30billion if elected president – Bawumia

17 minutes ago

Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff

2 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker Vormawor Ghana’s democracy is a joke, full of ways and means — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘The bible says no, our Quran says no, Ghanaians say no’; LGBTQ+ will never happ...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africaleft and George Sarpong, Secretary to the National Media Commission NMC doing nothing about Oyerepa TV’s "dangerous" programmes — Sulemana Braimah

2 hours ago

Cedi fall: Myopic Akufo-Addo govt spending recklessly – Dr. Ato Forson Cedi fall: “Myopic” Akufo-Addo govt spending recklessly – Dr. Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Go back to site and complete projects – Asenso-Boakye to road contractors “Go back to site and complete projects” – Asenso-Boakye to road contractors

Just in....
body-container-line