ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I didn’t know Rihanna was real – Ayra Starr

General News Ayra Starr and Rihanna
THU, 16 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Ayra Starr and Rihanna

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has expressed delight in meeting Grammy-winning superstar Rihanna.

Ayra Starr, who met Rihanna at the Authentic Woman event in London a few weeks ago, said until their meeting, she didn't know that the Barbadian singer was “real”.

Speaking in a recent interview with NewsLive Prime, Starr said, “I have a lot of pinch-me moments. I met Rihanna the other day. I didn't think she was real. When I saw her, I was like, 'Oh, you're like a human being like me; beautiful and amazing.'

“It just feels so good to sit down with her and talk about my career and her giving me advice. It was the most amazing thing.”

On why Afrobeats is gaining a global appeal, the 'Rush' hitmaker said, “It's Afrobeats, it's high-vibrational. There's a lot happening in the world. After COVID-19, there was a lot of sadness and negativity in the world.

“Afrobeats was that thing that came to give everybody ginger and high-vibrational positivity again. I feel like we are just blessed.”

Top Stories

5 minutes ago

Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area Upper West Minister to investigate why EU Farm Roads excluded Sissala area 

5 minutes ago

Im going to keep my eyes on your allawa, therell be no delays in payment if I become president – Bawumia to trainee nurses I’m going to keep my eyes on your allawa, there’ll be no delays in payment if I ...

5 minutes ago

NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on their birthdays NHIA CEO to introduce free medical screening for Ghanaians at any hospital on th...

17 minutes ago

Ill cut govt expenditure by GH30billion if elected president – Bawumia I’ll cut govt expenditure by GH¢30billion if elected president – Bawumia

17 minutes ago

Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff Cash Waterfall Mechanism not fair, designed to benefit IPPs – VRA Senior Staff

2 hours ago

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker Vormawor Ghana’s democracy is a joke, full of ways and means — Oliver Barker

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ‘The bible says no, our Quran says no, Ghanaians say no’; LGBTQ+ will never happ...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africaleft and George Sarpong, Secretary to the National Media Commission NMC doing nothing about Oyerepa TV’s "dangerous" programmes — Sulemana Braimah

2 hours ago

Cedi fall: Myopic Akufo-Addo govt spending recklessly – Dr. Ato Forson Cedi fall: “Myopic” Akufo-Addo govt spending recklessly – Dr. Ato Forson

2 hours ago

Go back to site and complete projects – Asenso-Boakye to road contractors “Go back to site and complete projects” – Asenso-Boakye to road contractors

Just in....
body-container-line