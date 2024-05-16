ModernGhana logo
Wendy Shay parts ways with Rufftown Records ?

16.05.2024 LISTEN

Hiplife sensation Wendy Shay announces her departure from Rufftown Records, signaling a new chapter in her illustrious career.

The artiste, known for her chart-topping hits and magnetic stage presence, took to social media to share the groundbreaking news with her dedicated fan base, the ShayGang.

In a tweet that reverberated across the music industry, Wendy Shay expressed her gratitude to her loyal supporters while hinting at a fresh start.

"SHAYGANG my new video will not be on Rufftown Records Chanel. Follow me as I embark on a new journey and subscribe to my new YouTube account," she proclaimed, igniting curiosity.

With a poignant sign-off, "Been 6 years already? Okay, you can go now. Who cares," Wendy Shay's departure from Rufftown Records marks the end of an era and the dawn of an exciting era of artistic independence.

Wendy Shay's decision to sever ties with Rufftown Records, where she has been the label's 'cash cow' for six remarkable years, underscores her commitment to charting her own path in the music industry.

