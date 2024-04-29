Vivian Boateng receives Franchisee Award of the Year at 2024 CrEd Connect in Kenya

29.04.2024 LISTEN

Vivian Boateng, the esteemed Founder and CEO of Vivies Dance and Theatre Academy and Head of Creative Education International (CrEd) in Accra, was honored with the prestigious franchisee award of the year at the 2024 CrEd Connect event held in Kenya on Saturday, 27th April.

Vivian Boateng's dedication to advocating for personal development through dance and theatre for children and young people over the past decade has been recognized on a global scale. Her Theatre and Dance Academy has been a beacon of empowerment, having trained thousands of young individuals in schools and at her academy. Through her programs, she has instilled essential 21st-century skills such as confidence building, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity in her students.

The 2024 CrEd Connect event brought together CrEd Directors, Heads and trainers from South Africa, Kenya, India, Morocco, Ireland and Nigeria to celebrate and discuss the partnership between Creative Education International and Trinity College London. CrEd International remains at the forefront of creative arts education in Africa, offering innovative programs and resources aimed at unlocking the creative potential of students across the continent.

Trinity College London, an esteemed international exam board with a legacy dating back to 1870, focuses on assessments in music, drama, English language, and more. The collaboration between Creative Education International and Trinity College London signifies a shared commitment to helping students worldwide achieve their full potential through creative arts education.

Vivian Boateng's recognition as the franchisee award recipient of the year is a testament to her unwavering dedication to nurturing talent and fostering personal growth through the arts. Her impact extends beyond borders, inspiring a new generation of creative thinkers and performers to realize their dreams.