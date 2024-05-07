Accra 2023: Minority demands accountability of $240million expenditure

Minority in Parliament has disclosed that it will demand a value-for-money report on the $240 million approved for the 13 th African Games held in Accra when the house resumes sitting.

The Caucus expressed concern recently over the poor organization, lack of clear policies for tourism promotion and trade facilitation, and the absence of economic viability strategies despite the hefty $240 million spent on the event.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ranking Member on the Youth and Sports Committee, Kobena Mensah Woyome, said the value for money report would expose the exact cost involved in the continental event.

“As I speak to you today, we haven’t received it [the value for money report] . So why haven’t we received it [the Value for Money report] ? And not that we have not been asking. We have been requesting [for it] at meetings but we are yet to receive it.

“The experts in the industry and the engineers in the industry are calling and saying that looking at how much money we used for this ABCD, per their professional calculation, they think they are not just the best.

“So we have to do something more scientific. So we are working on looking at the infrastructure, how much money we used and so if they have the value for money report, then they should make it available for us.”

