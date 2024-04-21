Ghanaian Songstress Irene Logan marries in stunning traditional wedding

21.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian songstress Irene Logan joyously embarked on the journey of matrimony with her beloved in a splendid traditional ceremony.

Footage disseminated across various online platforms vividly captures the enchanting moments of the songbird's nuptial celebration, adorned in resplendent green kente attire, radiating elegance and cultural richness.

Gracing the festivities with her rhythmic movements, Irene exuded sheer bliss as she swayed to the melodious beats, encapsulating the essence of her special day.

The extravagant affair unfolded on the auspicious Friday of April 19, 2024, marking the union of Irene and her prince charming, Joey, in an enchanting display of love and commitment.

This momentous occasion transpired scarcely 24 hours after the revelation of snapshots from her delightful bridal shower, which took the digital sphere by storm.

Hailing from a lineage forged amidst the crucible of the First Liberian Civil War, Irene Logan migrated with her family to Ghana, seeking solace and sanctuary, eventually establishing herself as a multifaceted luminary on the West African musical landscape.