‘I can be with my current girlfriend for life’ — Joeboy

Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy has expressed his long-term commitment to his current girlfriend.

Speaking on Madame Joyce's podcast 'Cocktails & Takeaways', the 'Baby' hitmaker opened up about the nature of his relationship.

"My current relationship is like pure, intense helpless love," Joeboy said of his partner of three years.

"The person I am with now, I can be with her for life. If I don't see myself being with somebody for life, I'm not going to be in a committed relationship. I would rather let's just be seeing ourselves but no commitment,” he added.

This revelation confirms Joeboy's deep affection for his girlfriend, whom he has kept out of the public eye.

In 2023, the singer disclosed spending around 50 million naira on his partner in their two years together at the time.

The singer noted that the amount spent could be more because he can not recall the exact figure.

Joeboy is presently affiliated with Warner Music Africa through a joint deal with his own record label Young Legend.

Previously, he was signed by Mr Eazi under the banner of emPawa Africa, the label where he was first recognized in 2017 via emPawa Africa's talent development initiative.

Joeboy works in the musical genres of Afro-pop and R&B.