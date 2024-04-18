ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I can be with my current girlfriend for life’ — Joeboy

Exclusive News I can be with my current girlfriend for life — Joeboy
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Nigerian singer and songwriter Joeboy has expressed his long-term commitment to his current girlfriend.

Speaking on Madame Joyce's podcast 'Cocktails & Takeaways', the 'Baby' hitmaker opened up about the nature of his relationship.

"My current relationship is like pure, intense helpless love," Joeboy said of his partner of three years.

"The person I am with now, I can be with her for life. If I don't see myself being with somebody for life, I'm not going to be in a committed relationship. I would rather let's just be seeing ourselves but no commitment,” he added.

This revelation confirms Joeboy's deep affection for his girlfriend, whom he has kept out of the public eye.

In 2023, the singer disclosed spending around 50 million naira on his partner in their two years together at the time.

The singer noted that the amount spent could be more because he can not recall the exact figure.

Joeboy is presently affiliated with Warner Music Africa through a joint deal with his own record label Young Legend.

Previously, he was signed by Mr Eazi under the banner of emPawa Africa, the label where he was first recognized in 2017 via emPawa Africa's talent development initiative.

Joeboy works in the musical genres of Afro-pop and R&B.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms Meta releases new version of conversational AI across its platforms

1 hour ago

Cape Town named Africas Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax Cape Town named Africa’s Best Airport 2024 by Skytrax

1 hour ago

Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck Bono East: Four injured after hearse transporting corpse crashes into a truck

1 hour ago

Sir Sam Jonah, Chancellor of University of Cape Coast UCC ‘Be courageous, find your voice to defend our democracy’ — Sam Jonah urges journ...

1 hour ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for NDC Exodus of doctors, nurses and teachers have worsened because of unserious Akufo-...

1 hour ago

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi 2024 election: Avoid insults, cutting down people in search of power – National ...

1 hour ago

Former NDC member Stephen Atubigaleft and 2024 NDC running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang ‘You passed through the back door but congratulations’ — Atubiga on Prof Jane Na...

1 hour ago

Economist and Head of Research at Danquah Institute, Dr. Frank Banor Government’s $21.1 billion added to the stock of public debt has been spent judi...

1 hour ago

NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfileft and President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo will soon relocate Mahama’s Ridge Hospital to Kumasi for recommission...

1 hour ago

Sam Jonah We must not compromise on our defence of national interest; this is the time to ...

Just in....
body-container-line