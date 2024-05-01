ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Bawumia to conduct house-to-house campaign

Election 2024: Bawumia to conduct house-to-house campaign
The campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to undertake a grassroots campaign strategy in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

This commitment follows Dr. Bawumia's recent visit to the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, where he engaged with local residents and market traders.

Dr. Bawumia's outreach in Dome-Kwabenya came after a two-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, during which he outlined his vision for national transformation if elected. The campaign itinerary includes a journey from the Eastern Region to the Western Region, where Dr. Bawumia is scheduled to participate in the commissioning of the Appiatse resettlement project.

However, the team made a detour to the Greater Accra Region, specifically the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, to connect with constituents.

At the Atomic Goil fuel station, they were received by supporters before proceeding to engage with traders at the Dome market and visit communities within Taifa.

Mr Sammi Awuku, a member of Dr. Bawumia's campaign team, highlighted the purpose of these interactions as an opportunity to convey Dr. Bawumia's message of hope and a promising future for Ghana beyond 2024.

Despite global and local challenges, Mr Awuku noted that people remain confident in the NPP's ability to effectively manage the economy and enhance their livelihoods, expressing optimism that a Bawumia-led government would further advance the interests of young people in the country.

