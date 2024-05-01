Urgently address ‘dumsor’ crisis – Organised Labour tells Akufo-Addo

01.05.2024 LISTEN

Organized Labour has called on the NPP government to urgently address unemployment and the erratic power supply, popularly known as “Dumsor” which is affecting the economy.

Speaking at this year’s May Day Parade, themed “Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, recounted the struggles Ghanaians go through due to “Dumsor”.

He emphasised the importance of workers’ welfare in ensuring peaceful elections before, during, and after the 2024 General Elections.

“I would like to bring to the attention of our President that Organised Labour we’re concerned about a number of things. The first one has to do with the delay in the payment of pension contributors to 2nd tier schemes. Currently, the government owes the 2nd tier schemes a lot of money.

“My second appeal is about “Dumsor”, Mr President, it is regrettable that Ghanaians would have to experience “Dumsor” again after all what they went through in the past. Please do something about “Dumsor” now,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah appealed.

The group also voiced deep concerns over the high cost of living in the country, urging for a reduction in imports and an increase in local production.

He urged the government to adequately equip state institutions to support the electoral process.

-Citinewsroom