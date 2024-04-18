ModernGhana logo
Mr Drew “exposes” false and defamatory claims by JamRock Event Centre

Hot Issues Mr Drew exposes false and defamatory claims by JamRock Event Centre
Popular Ghanaian artist Mr Drew has denied claims by Accra-based JamRock Event Centre, accusing them of making "false and defamatory" statements against him.

JamRock had filed a lawsuit against Mr Drew, seeking over GH¢250,000 in damages for allegedly failing to perform at an April 1 Easter concert as scheduled.

However, in a press release responding to the allegations, Mr Drew's PR team said the organizers were in breach of their performance agreement.

The PR team said negotiations were held and an agreement was reached to pay half the fee upfront to confirm the booking, with the outstanding amount to be paid before his 11:30 pm performance.

However, they said: "Contrary to the agreement the event did not commence at 8:00 pm and had not begun as at 12:00am on 2nd April. Mr. Drew and his team waited at the guesthouse to be called to perform by the organisers."

It further claims that at 12:26am, organisers came asking the entourage to join a convoy to drum up crowds, but refused to pay the outstanding fee as agreed.

"As at 1:00am on 2nd April the event was yet to start with the supporting acts yet to perform. After waiting for a further 50 minutes with no communication on when he would receive his payment, Mr. Drew and his team left Akosombo at 1:50am," the statement reads.

Mr Drew's representatives have accused JamRock of resorting to "threats and invectives" and spreading "lies and defamatory remarks" about their client on social media and through private messages.

They warned that unless JamRock retracts the "false and defamatory statements", Mr Drew's legal team would take further action.

The singer maintains his commitment to performing for his fans and denies any wrongdoing on his part regarding the cancelled concert.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

