‘It feels so good to be here’ — King Paluta features in Apple Music's Up Next program

Highlife/rap artist King Paluta, born Thomas Adjei Wireko, has been selected as the latest Up Next artist from Ghana by Apple Music.

The Up Next program is Apple Music's artist development and discovery initiative that aims to spotlight promising new talent.

King Paluta expressed his gratitude and excitement about being part of the program.

“I stayed underground for 15 years and never gave up on myself," he said, adding, “It feels so good to be here and hearing the fans chant 'Asuo' (water/rain/ reign) which is my street signature means so much to me and the journey. I am forever grateful."

Born and raised in Kumasi, Ghana, King Paluta first discovered his passion for music at age 14.

He dedicated himself to honing his craft, often cleaning studios in exchange for time to learn production and hone his skills.

Over the years, he participated in street rap battles and released mixtapes independently while signed to NKZ Music.

King Paluta broke through in 2022 with the hit single "Yahitte", which has accrued over 3 million streams to date.

Follow-up singles like "Sika Aba Fire" and his collaboration with Samini "Aha Akye" have also achieved massive success on streaming platforms.

As part of the Up Next program, King Paluta's music will receive prominent placement across Apple Music playlists like Up Next Ghana/West Africa.

Past alumni of the program have gone on to international success, including Burna Boy, Tems, Megan Thee Stallion and Rema.

This recognition from Apple Music will help elevate King Paluta's profile and introduce his Afropop sound to a global audience.