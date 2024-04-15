ModernGhana logo
‘I've been worried over why Sarkodie hasn't been getting shows lately’ — MC Portfolio

Industry News
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

Kumasi-based master of ceremony (MC) and entertainment pundit, Portfolio, has expressed concern over why Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has not been getting music concert bookings lately.

In a social media post on Monday, April 15, MC Portfolio observed that aside from the BET award-winning rapper organizing his own shows, he has not appeared as a performer at other shows for some years now.

Portfolio asked if Sarkodie has been selective about show offers or if event organizers are unable to afford his performance fees.

“I have been worried for KING Sarkodie for some years now. Is it that he has been turning down shows or the shows don’t come his way? Is he being too selective or cannot promoters afford him anymore? Because he rarely plays shows besides his own concerts and tours," the post reads.

Sarkodie, considered the most decorated rapper and one of the most awarded musicians on the continent, has been in the music industry for over a decade.

In addition to numerous international accomplishments, the rapper is the reigning Ghana Music Awards' Artist of the Decade, only the second recipient of the category after legendary artist Kwadwo Antwi.

