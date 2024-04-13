Dickson Boadi writes: Shatta Wale's Unrelenting Attacks on Stonebwoy: A Call for Accountability

13.04.2024 LISTEN

In the ever-evolving landscape of Ghana's music industry, one name consistently dominates headlines for all the wrong reasons: Shatta Wale. Known for his self-proclaimed title as the Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, has become synonymous with controversy, particularly in his ongoing feud with fellow artist Stonebwoy.

Day in and day out, Shatta Wale launches tirades against Stonebwoy, hurling insults such as 'apakye' and other derogatory terms. Despite the toxicity of his behavior, many seem unfazed by Shatta Wale's antics, brushing them off as part of his persona.

It's high time Ghanaians hold Shatta Wale accountable for his actions. His incessant attacks on Stonebwoy not only tarnish the reputation of the music industry but also set a dangerous precedent for future conflicts among artists. Shatta Wale's handlers must take serious measures to address his escalating behavior before it spirals out of control.

In a recent incident at the Salah fest in Abeka, a suburb in Accra, Shatta Wale mounted the stage only to rain insults on Stonebwoy for not showing up to perform, going as far as calling him 'apakye.' Such behavior is not only disrespectful but also reflects a complete lack of professionalism and maturity.

I will use this platform to draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and call for Shatta Wale to be held accountable for his actions. It is imperative that law enforcement intervenes to address the escalating tensions before they escalate further.

Moreover, Shatta Wale's behavior extends beyond his interactions with Stonebwoy. He has been known to clash with other colleagues in the music industry, as well as pundits and hosts in the media. His confrontational attitude only serves to create division and animosity within the industry.

It's time for Shatta Wale to reflect on his actions and recognize the impact of his words. Stonebwoy has proven himself as a talented artist with a commendable work ethic. Instead of belittling his achievements, Shatta Wale should learn from his example and strive to elevate himself professionally and morally.

In conclusion, it's imperative that Shatta Wale be held accountable for his immoral behavior and cease his relentless attacks on Stonebwoy and others in the music industry. Ghanaians must demand better from their artists, and it starts with condemning toxicity and promoting unity and respect within the industry.

By Dickson Boadi