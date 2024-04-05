ModernGhana logo
Easter Dance Party: Mr Drew abandoned show, drove past event centre in Asuogyaman to Accra — Organizers

Hot Issues Mr. Drew, Ghanaian singer
1 HOUR AGO
Mr. Drew, Ghanaian singer

An Easter dance party scheduled to take place in Asugyaman on Monday was cancelled at the last minute after the headline artist Mr. Drew drove to Accra instead of performing.

The Jamrok Bar and Event Centre—Organizers of the event had paid Mr. Drew half his performance fee upfront as per their agreement.

In a statement dated April 5, Jamrok management said "Mr. Drew made a video of himself confirming his participation in the event."

However, on the day of the show Mr. Drew checked into his hotel but did not show up when called to perform at around 12:30am.

According to the statement, "organizers drove to the hotel and found they were fast asleep. After sometime, Mr. Drew and his team finally came out of the hotel and sat in their car and drove off."

Most disappointingly for the hundreds of attendees who had gathered, "Organizers followed up but later got to know that Mr. Drew drove past the event grounds and were headed back to Accra, abandoning the event for which he had been paid."

Jamrok condemned Mr. Drew's behavior, saying they would take legal action "to ensure that Mr. Drew receives appropriate punishment for this act."

They also apologized to customers for the cancellation.

